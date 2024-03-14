Lil Mama Reflects On Stage Crashing Jay-Z & Alicia Keys VMAs Performance: “I Was Depressed”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The 2009 MTV Video Music Awards is one of the most memorable award shows of all time. Kanye West interrupting Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech and Lil Mama jumping on stage during Jay-Z’s “Empire State of Mind” performance featuring Alicia Keys became iconic television moments.

Lil Mama’s infamous stage crash at the 2009 VMAs ceremony has followed the “Lip Gloss” rapper for the past fifteen years. The 35-year-old New Yorker reflected on that low point of her career during an interview with The Jay Hill Podcast.

“I had to deal with propaganda which is basically journalists from like the Wendy Williams to the radio stations, The Breakfast Club, or even at the time, Ed Lover was up there,” Mama stated. “It was giving gossip. It wasn’t giving leadership, it wasn’t giving fellowship.”

The former America’s Best Dance Crew judge also said, “I was hurt, I was depressed. I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ You got everybody telling you you’re doing bad. People pointing at you like, ‘What did you do?'”

Jay-Z has spoken about the Lil Mama incident. In 2021, the Rock & Roll Hall Of Famer said, “Of course [we forgive her]. C’mon. Don’t do that. That’s our sister. Man, we love her. I wouldn’t recommend people just jumping on other artists’ stage, but we don’t wish her no harm.”

Lil Mama responded to Jay’s comments. She wrote, “I appreciate hearing this portion of last [night’s] conversation. This has always been my stance, Love. Love for both my big brother, big sister, and my city. It brings clarity to all of us as a community to actually hear these words from our legendary leaders.”

After the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, Lil Mama earned favorable reviews for her portrayal of the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes in VH1’s 2013 biopic CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story. The VYP (Voice of the Young People) album creator also starred in reality shows like Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.