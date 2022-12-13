Lil Meech Busted With Guns And Ammo At Airport

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Meech was busted in a Florida airport toting a Glock 19 handgun. Now he’s facing a felony! Read more!

“BMF” star Lil Meech is packing trouble with the law after getting busted in a Florida airport with a gun.

According to the cops, the actor was rolling through Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport today (December 13th) when his troubles began.

Meech, born Demetrius Flenory Jr, was headed to an unknown destination. When he went through a security checkpoint, officials found him with a Glock 19 9mm in his carry-on luggage.

According to reports, the gun was not loaded, but a further search of his carry-on bags found a 15-round magazine for the Glock.

To make matters worse, Lil Meech did not have a permit to carry the gun, according to TMZ.

Meech was charged with a felony for bringing the firearm to the airport.

50 Cent, the executive producer of the hit series “BMF,” which is a dramatization about the life of Lil Meech’s father and drug kingpin Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, weighed in on the arrest.

“What the f### ! LIL Meech didn’t hear them say cut. 😠BMF returns Jan 6 Black mafia Fridays,” 50 Cent said.

Earlier this year, Lil Meech was charged with two counts of first-degree grand theft and one count of organized fraud over claims he tried to trade a $275,000 Richard Millie watch to another jeweler without paying for it.

However, the charges were eventually dropped.

So far, Lil Meech has yet to comment on his latest run-in with the law.