Lil Meech Busted With Guns And Ammo At Airport

“BMF” star Lil Meech is packing trouble with the law after getting busted in a Florida airport with a gun.
According to the cops, the actor was rolling through Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport today (December 13th) when his troubles began.
Meech, born Demetrius Flenory Jr, was headed to an unknown destination. When he went through a security checkpoint, officials found him with a Glock 19 9mm in his carry-on luggage.
According to reports, the gun was not loaded, but a further search of his carry-on bags found a 15-round magazine for the Glock.
To make matters worse, Lil Meech did not have a permit to carry the gun, according to TMZ.
Meech was charged with a felony for bringing the firearm to the airport.
50 Cent, the executive producer of the hit series “BMF,” which is a dramatization about the life of Lil Meech’s father and drug kingpin Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, weighed in on the arrest.
“What the f### ! LIL Meech didn’t hear them say cut. 😠BMF returns Jan 6 Black mafia Fridays,” 50 Cent said.
Earlier this year, Lil Meech was charged with two counts of first-degree grand theft and one count of organized fraud over claims he tried to trade a $275,000 Richard Millie watch to another jeweler without paying for it.
However, the charges were eventually dropped.
So far, Lil Meech has yet to comment on his latest run-in with the law.