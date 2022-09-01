Lil Meech Celebrates Theft Case Getting Dropped

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Earlier this year, news broke that Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory faced criminal charges in Miami-Dade County, Florida. Law enforcement officials charged the BMF star with two counts of first-degree grand theft and one count of organized fraud.

Lil Meech was later released on a $150,000 bond. The case centered around Haimov Jewelers accusing the actor of trying to trade the brand’s $275,000 Richard Mille Roberto Mancini watch to another jeweler.

“You cannot trade a watch that wasn’t paid for to another jeweler. And take the next jeweler’s watch and not pay them as well. We all work hard for our money and do clean business,” stated Haimov Jewelers representatives back in May.

The company’s statement continued, “We reached out many, many times but you ignore [us]. If someone owed you $200K would you let that slide? We put our blood, sweat, and tears into making this business successful. We came from the [bottom].”

According to Lil Meech, authorities dropped the theft and fraud case. The 22-year-old son of infamous drug trafficker Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory took to his Instagram Story to celebrate his apparent legal victory.

The Shade Room captured Lil Meech’s Instagram Story about the Haimov Jewelers situation. The social media clip included a caption that reads, “God is Good. Case Dropped. Please Don’t Play With My Top.”

Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory portrays his father, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, in the drama series BMF. The Starz network renewed the 50 Cent-produced program for a second season after airing one episode of the first season.