Haimov Jewelers Addresses Lil Meech’s Arrest For Stealing $275K Watch

Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. faces theft and fraud charges in Miami, Florida. Police arrested the BMF star for allegedly stealing a $275,000 watch.

Many observers questioned why an actor on a 50 Cent-produced Starz show would take a timepiece without paying for it. Law enforcement officials claim Lil Meech attempted to trade a $275,000 Richard Mille Roberto Mancini watch given to him on consignment to another jeweler.

According to Hollywood Unlocked, Haimov Jewelers issued a statement about the situation via Instagram Stories. The celebrity news blog account reposted the jewelry store’s social media response to Lil Meech’s arrest.

The message from Haimov Jewelers read:

Haimov Jewelers is a family business. You cannot trade a watch that wasn’t paid for to another jeweler. And take the next jeweler’s watch and not pay them as well. We all work hard for our money and do clean business. We reached out many, many times but you ignore [us]. If someone owed you $200K would you let that slide? We put our blood, sweat, and tears into making this business successful. We came from the [bottom]. @haimovjewelers Instagram (via @hollywoodunlocked)

Authorities charged Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. with two counts of first-degree grand theft and one count of organized fraud. The 22-year-old entertainer was released on a $150,000 bond.

BMF premiered on the Starz network in 2021. The drama series tells the fictionalized story of the nationwide drug trafficking organization known as the Black Mafia Family. Lil Meech plays his own currently incarcerated father, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory.