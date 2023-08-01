Lil Meech Denies Cheating On Summer Walker After Door Cam Video Goes Viral

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Meech spoke out after a social media user posted alleged proof of the ‘BMF’ star cheating on Summer Walker.

Lil Meech tried to clarify what he was doing in a door camera video, which was cited as alleged proof of him cheating on Summer Walker. The BMF star maintained he was simply helping his cousin with groceries after the clip went viral on Tuesday (August 1).

“Damn, I can’t help my cousin bring the bags in the house?” he asked. “Went to the grocery store, man.”

The door cam video of Lil Meech circulated after Summer Walker seemingly broke up with him on Monday (July 31). The singer mentioned cheating as the reason for the apparent split.

“Tried my best to be Jayda Wayda but I couldn’t,” she wrote. “It was cute though. I wish him the best. Can’t do that cheatin’ stuff.”

Walker also posted a snippet of her interview with Yung Miami on the Caresha Please podcast. The clip featured her venting about men lying even after they get a second chance to clear the air.

Lil Meech was first accused of cheating on Summer Walker in July. A model said she was seeing Lil Meech for several months while he was dating Walker.

The model claimed Lil Meech got her pregnant. He denied even knowing her.