Lil Mo Says Fat Joe’s “Verzuz” Comments Were “Vile” and “Disrespectful”

Lil Mo gave an interview and said she is yet to receive a formal apology from Fat Joe who offended a lot of people.

Fat Joe went head-to-head with Ja Rule in a “Verzuz” battle earlier this week and he’s been making headlines ever since…for all the wrong reasons.

During the performance, Ja Rule tried to suggest Fat Joe needed Remy Ma to save him saying, “Ya’ll see somebody come out here with me? Me neither. You had to bring Remy to save you, this is fu*king pathetic.”

The “Terror Squad” rapper hit back with a rebuttal referring to Ja’s guests, who he had yet to bring out. “Oh, them dusty bit*hes. You had to go to the crack house to find them bit*hes.” Ja Rule’s guests were Lil Mo and Vita and who were backstage at the time.

The day after the event both ladies took to social media to address Joe’s comments.

Shout out to the ladies very sorry if i disrespected i love vida and lil Moe I’m super sorry love my sisters — FAT JOE (@fatjoe) September 15, 2021

Joe apologized On Twitter and also during an Instagram Live with Ja Rule and Ashanti, who also performed at the “Verzuz” battle.

On Thursday, Lil Mo posted a throwback to the night on her Instagram page with the caption “#TBT from the other night. 🤞🏾 BLESSINGS come down when you remain humble in all things. I AM so glad to be apart of the history that has been made. I AM Legendary.” She continued, “I’ve made peace with everything and EVERYONE. And we are ALL moving ON and going UP! Alhamdulillah !! When God gives you the opportunity to extend grace and forgive. ACCEPT IT. You never know when you may need it. Love always 🤞🏾🤲🏽🌟❤️ ”

However, in an interview with “TMZ” later in the day, Lil Mo says Joe’s comments were “vile,” “disrespectful,” and insensitive to anyone battling addiction. She says “a lot of people were offended” and points to recent celebrity deaths from substance abuse issues. She also speaks about being triggered herself having overcome a battle with opioid addiction herself.

“It was so vile and I think it was just like really disappointing and disheartening,” stating she was there to support both artists and the “Verzuz” itself. “Me nor any female that was in the building on that stage should have never been verbally attacked.”

She ends by saying, “I never got a formal apology. You can’t tell me how I’m supposed to feel. I’m not looking for no Birkin bag but I know how the streets work. I don’t want it to go that way.”