Lil Mosey Acquitted Of Rape In Washington

Lil Mosey proclaimed “God finally brought the truth to light” after he was found not guilty of second-degree rape.

A jury found Lil Mosey not guilty in a rape trial on Thursday (March 2).

Lil Mosey was acquitted of second-degree rape, per TMZ. Prosecutors accused him and two other men of raping a woman at a party in Randle, Washington in 2020.

Authorities claimed Lil Mosey and a man named Francisco Prater had sex with a woman “while she was incapable of consent by reason of being physically helpless or mentally incapacitated.” Their co-defendant Joshua Darrow allegedly restrained the woman.

Lil Mosey, whose real name is Lathan Echols, was charged with second-degree rape in 2021. He pleaded not guilty. The Washington native faced up to life in prison if convicted.

The Interscope Records rapper’s trial began on February 21. He was tried alongside Darrow. Prater will have a separate trial.

Lil Mosey celebrated his acquittal on social media. He reacted to the jury’s verdict in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“Spent 2 years of my life going thru the storm and I’m happy to say that God finally brought the truth to light,” he wrote. “Thank you.”

The rape trial was originally scheduled to start in 2022. Scheduling conflicts and issues with witnesses forced it to be delayed to 2023.