Lil Mosey’s Rape Trial Delayed Until 2023

Lil Mosey’s trial was scheduled to begin on December 12. Prosecutors accuse him and two other men of raping a woman at a party.

Lil Mosey and two co-defendants must wait until 2023 to face trial for rape in Washington.

According to The Chronicle, Lil Mosey’s trial was rescheduled to February 5, 2023. The proceedings were previously set to begin on December 12.

Prosecutors asked for the delay after experiencing issues with witnesses. The defense agreed to move the trial to next year.

“Certain witnesses have provided information that was not known to the state throughout the pendency of this case until recently,” Lewis County Prosecutor Jonathan Meyer wrote. “And the state has not had sufficient time to look into the statements.”

Lil Mosey’s trial was originally supposed to start in July. This past summer, defense attorneys were granted a delay due to scheduling conflicts.

Prosecutors accuse Lil Mosey and two other men of raping a woman at a party in January 2020. The alleged victim told police she blacked out after consuming alcohol at a gathering in Randle, Washington.

The 20-year-old rapper and a 19-year-old man named Francisco Prater allegedly had sex with the woman “while she was incapable of consent by reason of being physically helpless or mentally incapacitated.” Prosecutors claim a 20-year-old man named Joshua Darrow restrained the woman during the incident.

Lil Mosey, whose real name is Lathan Moses Echols, pleaded not guilty to second-degree rape.