Lil Mosey Insists He Had A Consensual Sexual Relationship With Rape Accuser

Lil Mosey is hoping a judge will allow him to introduce evidence proving he had a previous consensual sexual relationship with his rape accuser!

Since April, Lil Mosey, the artist behind songs like “Blueberry Faygo” and “Enough,” has been fighting for his life, after being accused of raping a woman at the top of the year.

Now it seems that the rapper and this legal team believe that they have new evidence about his relationship with the accused that needs to be heard in his current rape trial.

Should this information be allowed to be presented, the Washington state native, might beat the case and escape a possible life sentence.

According to TMZ, legal documents have been filed that can support that the alleged victim and he had a sexual relationship and had intercourse several times.

In April, the young woman claimed that while blacked out from drinking, she woke up to Lil Mosey and another man having sex with her.

Because she was intoxicated, so far gone that she passed out, the sex was non-consensual. The chart-topper says that is not what happened and has pled not guilty.

It is his position that because they had sex prior to this incident, he could not have raped her.

He claims that they had a romp on New Year’s Eve and once in the car. The time that they had sex in the car was actually on the same day as the alleged rape.

Though he and his attorneys are pushing to have this new evidence entered into the case, that is a long shot. Washington has a rape shield law that prohibits sexual history from being a factor in a rape case.

In Chapter 6 of the Washington Court’s manual, the rape shield is defined as follows:

“The state legislature enacted the rape shield statute to encourage victims to report sexual assault and to ensure that the jury is not unduly influenced by a victim’s irrelevant prior sexual history. Before the legislature enacted this statute, defendants had routinely produced evidence of victims’ prior sexual conduct to prove a ‘logical nexus between chastity and veracity.’”

Prosecutors argue that the law was set up for cases such as this. They believe whether she consented before has no bearing on if she consented the time in question.

The decision is to be made in January 2022.