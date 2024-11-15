Lil Nas X Accused Of Stealing Album Artwork

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Nas X faces artistic copyright allegations after electronic artist Sega Bodega called him out for similarities between “Dreamboy” artwork and a 2021 song.

Lil Nas X is facing accusations of borrowing album artwork without proper credit as a fellow artist calls out similarities between visuals for Lil Nas’ album Dreamboy and a 2021 single.

Sega Bodega, an electronic music creator, took to X to point out nearly identical elements between Lil Nas X’s album cover and the artwork for Bodega’s song “Angel on My Shoulder.”

In both images, a dimly lit, wood-paneled room features an artist seated in front of an aged desktop, with a glowing figure standing behind them.

Bodega expressed his frustration, tweeting, “Not even trying to put a spin on it is where I’m like yeesh… Anyway stream ‘Angel on My Shoulder.’”

His comments stirred debate among fans, some of whom rushed to Lil Nas X’s defense.

However, Bodega clarified that his issue was not necessarily the similarities themselves, but rather the lack of formal recognition for the concept he helped create.

Lil Nas X’s supporters were quick to point out that the “Old Town Road” singer had previously shared an acknowledgment of the resemblance on Instagram Stories, referring to “Angel on My Shoulder” as an inspiration or “ref” for the Dreamboy artwork.

not even trying to put a spin on it is where I’m like yeesh https://t.co/lY5gkug8b3 — sega bodega (@segabodega) November 13, 2024

However, this gesture fell short for Bodega, who argued that a 24-hour disappearing Instagram Story did not count as legitimate credit, especially without directly naming him or photographer Aidan Zamiri, who shot the “Angel on My Shoulder” cover.

To add fuel to the fire, one fan labeled Bodega “ungrateful” for his complaints, suggesting Lil Nas X should retract any credit altogether.

Bodega responded, saying, “That’s literally what he did… there is no credit.”

Lil Nas X released “Light Again,” the next single from Dreamboy, on Friday, but the emerging tension over artistic ownership adds controversy to what would otherwise be a routine promotion.