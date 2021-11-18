Lil Nas X Addresses His “Secret Love Affair” With A Married Man On ‘The Maury Show’

GQ’s 2021 Man of the Year continues the story of “Thats What I Want.”

Montero “Lil Nas X” Hill recently teased he would be a guest on the long-running Maury daytime talk show. Lil Nas X’s sitdown with Maury Povich included the “Industry Baby” hitmaker discussing his relationship with a married father.

Yai Ariza and his wife, Ashley Davidson, were also brought on stage for the confrontation with Montero. The episode featured the typical Maury moments: lie detector tests, paternity tests, on-stage arguments, shocking reveals, and outrageous reactions.

Lil Nas X, Yai, and Ashley’s appearances on the program were uploaded to the verified The Maury Show YouTube channel. The video’s description reads:

Montero and Yai are football teammates who quickly became lovers. Montero was shocked to discover soon after that Yai was married with a child. Now, Montero is here to tell Yai’s wife, Ashley, about their secret love affair. Maury will get the answers they need. Will Montero get exactly what he wants? TheMauryShowOfficial YouTube

The entire 21-minute Maury segment was an extension of the story told in Lil Nas X’s “Thats What I Want” official music video which centered around Montero and Yai’s relationship. The “Thats What I Want” visuals ended with a heartbroken Montero in a wedding dress left at the altar.

This week also saw GQ magazine name Lil Nas X as a 2021 Men of the Year cover star. The Grammy-winning Georgia native also took part in an on-camera interview where he spoke about his fashion history, including the much-talked-about three-piece Golden outfit at the 2021 Met Gala.