Lil Nas X Will Not Talk About Homophobia In Hip-Hop Because He Could Get Killed

It’s a shame, but Lil Nas X it’s terrified to use his massive platform to speak out against homophobia and Hip-Hop – because he could lose his life!

Lil Nas X believes that he might get killed if he speaks on “Gay Hate” in the Hip-Hop community.

Does he have a legitimate fear or is he feeding into a narrative of Black toxic masculinity put forth by the LGBTQIA+ agenda makers?

During an interview with Variety magazine the Lithia Springs native refused to talk about backlash, bigotry, and hate that he has received because of his sexuality.

He also didn’t want to talk about other rappers who spew hateful rhetoric regarding q#### people.

He said, “ The honest truth is, I don’t want to speak on a lot of the homophobia within rap because I feel like this is a very dangerous playing field.”

“It’s more for my own safety rather than anything else,” he added.

Statistics do say that he is unsafe as a flamboyant gay Black man in the hyper-masculine rap culture, a space where he could be mocked, teased, or beat down.

According to a study done in 2013 by the University of Michigan “According to the theories of Gerbner et al. (2002), adolescents are most likely to adopt opinions on LGBT identity and individuals from mass media, due to the paucity of information, they receive about alternative sexualities from other sources. Moreover, 58% of African-American young adults (aged 15-25), 45% of Latino young adults, and 23% of Caucasians in that age group listened to rap every day in 2007 (Center for the Study of Race, Politics, and Culture, 2007), suggesting that young adults are particularly susceptible to the influence of messages contained in this genre.”

“Within the young adult age group, homophobic messages may be particularly influential for men, due to the fact that men are more likely to hold negative views concerning homosexuality than women (Herek, 2002),” the report further says.

“Furthermore, heterosexual men generally view gay men less favorably than they view lesbian women, possibly because they view gay men as a threat to their masculine status (Herek, 2002). Indeed, Pascoe (2005) found that the threat of homosexuality or the threat of being labeled as homosexual is a strong force in the masculinization of adolescent men. The author explains “‘Fag’ may be used as a weapon with which to temporarily assert one’s masculinity by denying it to others” (p. 342).”

To make it worst, hate crimes targeting Blacks and g### was on a rise in 2020, and Hip-Hop is a vacuum that often celebrates violence (intellectually, emotionally, and physically through its music).

Lil Nas X knows this and told Variety why he feels unsafe.

“… A lot of times, absolutely,” he says. “Especially after [‘Montero’]. There was literally someone who chased my car a few days after that video came out, yelling, ‘F### you!’ or something. And that’s when I actually started getting security.”

He concedes that this might be connected, he said, “I feel like it couldn’t be a coincidence.”

This comes after fellow Southern rapper and “Panini” collaborator DaBaby made headlines for making derogatory statements about g### and misinformed comments about HIV and AIDS.

While the “Old Town Road” rapper has not addressed it, his dad has.

Nas X’s dad said something on an Instagram story, captured by @amadijuana. He said, “Bruh sit down you had your time.”

The image that Daddy X posted was of his son with Da Baby and played a song that the two artists made together.

DaBaby apologized for his rant, but not after losing millions of dollars in concerts, endorsements, and fans. AllHIpHop.com reported earlier this week, another venue canceled his show.