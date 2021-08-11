DaBaby Concert In Kansas City Canceled As Backlash Over Homophobic Comments Continues

DaBaby just lost ANOTHER show over homophobic comments he made at Rolling Loud in Miami, which has caused his career trajectory to take a nose dive!

Backlash against rapper DaBaby’s outlandish homophobic and HIV/AIDS comments at Rolling Loud Miami continue to whip the North Carolinian’s career and has no signs of stopping.

Another concert is canceled their contract with the chart-topper, despite the artist rending a public apology.

The Kansas City Azura Amphitheater is the latest to say, “Nah B— we good,” canceling its August 14 concert that was scheduled to have him as a headliner.

Producers were also outraged that the “ROCKSTAR” artist not only said vile comments about same-gender-loving men and miseducation regarding the spread of the HIV and AIDS virus, but doubled-down repeatedly on his ignorance.

The venue posted its decision on Twitter.

A black background stated in bold white letters, “The upcoming DaBaby show at Azura Amphitheater on August 14th has been canceled. Refunds are available at point of purchase.”

It continued with instructions on how to get their money back, “Fans who purchased online via Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded. Fans who purchased at the box office can email info@newwestmusic.com for assistance or visit the box office with their tickets during box office hours on Fridays from 10 am — 4 pm.”

No word on how DaBaby is feeling during this time of unexpected rejection. He is no longer clapping back at rap icons who criticized his words, like Questlove from The Roots.

Less than two weeks ago, AllHipHop.com reported that he took to his InstaStory to tell the man who recently produced the documentary “Summer of Soul” that he had no clue who he was, “I ain’t even tryna be funny when I say… I do not know who dis n#### is dawg.”

He continued, “And I do not care bout losing you as a fan my boy lol @questlove. You or any other na who wanna play follow the leader. This superstar was a fan of is stand up na, yeen never seen one of these huh?”

“These n##### really think they gone influence people to stop f##### w/ the INFLUENCE. They go crazy bout what I say not yall. I got da influence AND the nuts n####. Y’all n##### cheerleaders.”

“Y’all extra ass n##### tagging along playing on my top like I’m a n#### you can bully or sumn. Going out y’all way creating art work & s### tryna gain new fans off my situation cuz it’s QUIET for y’all n#####. N##### better hit the studio or sumn.”

Welp … guess he eating those words.