Lil Nas X Says Beyoncé’s Album Is Changing His Life

Lil Nas X is being impacted by Beyoncé new album “Renaissance,” to say the least. Read what the hitmaker had to say about the Queen’s new album!

Lil Nas X is a big fan of Beyoncé’s new album, Renaissance.

The “Industry Baby” rapper took to his Instagram Stories to praise the superstar’s seventh studio album, which dropped last week.

“This Beyoncé album kinda changing my life somehow. Unironically,” he wrote alongside a mirror selfie. “So much intention was put into this. she really deserves every single flower thrown at her. i’m not even dickriding.”

But while Lil Nas X and music critics have applauded the eclectic sound of the album, Beyoncé has come under fire for the record too.

After Kelis claimed that her 2003 single “Milkshake” had been interpolated in the track Renaissance without her approval, it was removed from the song on streaming services on Tuesday.

The drum interpolation from “Get Along with You,” another Kelis single, remains on the track.

In addition, Beyonce removed the word “s**z” from the track “Heated” after disability charities and advocates criticized her use of the derogatory term for those with spastic cerebral palsy. It has been replaced by the word “blast.”