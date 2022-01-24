A rapper who once modeled for Kim Kardashian claims Lil Nas X stole the promotion for his album “Montero” from her, and now she wants money!

Lil Nas X is accused of ripping off another artist to promote his critically acclaimed album Montero.

During the run-up to his release, Lil Nas X revealed he was pregnant with the album. The rapper created promotional material on social media showcasing a prosthetic pregnant belly.

One of the videos titled “Lil Nas X Gives Birth” blew up on YouTube and has been viewed over 15 million times.

According to artist Dana Dentata, LNX stole the entire promotional campaign from her copyrighted video “pantrychrist.”

Dana Dentata says LNX copied the idea for the pregnant prosthetic, a sonogram, and other concepts she originally conceptualized.

Dana Dentata fired off a cease and desist letter to the rapper, ordering him to take down his pregnant promotional material.

The Canadian-born metal rap artist is no clout chaser either. She has already achieved fame as a model for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line SKIMS.

And, Kim Kardashian’s soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West asked Dentata to close out the PornHub awards when he served as Creative Director for the event in 2018.

Dana Dentata and her legal team are attempting to settle the issues with Lil Nas X. However, if they cannot agree, a copyright infringement lawsuit is on the horizon for the “Industry Baby” rapper.