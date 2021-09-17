Lil Nas X Gives Birth To His New Album ‘Montero’

As part of the promotional rollout for his new Montero album, Lil Nas X pretended to be pregnant with his debut studio LP. The Georgia-bred performer birthed the project today (September 17).

Montero arrived at midnight with guest features by Jack Harlow, Doja Cat, Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion, and Miley Cyrus. The 15-track album was executive produced by Take A Daytrip.

“Music saved my entire life, like all artists said. And I truly get it now. It gave me an outlet to just have more of a purpose, have something that I want to dedicate myself to, have something I love, have something that I’m not doing for somebody else,” Lil Nas X explained to Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe.

In addition, Lil Nas X dropped a music video for the track “Thats What I Want.” The STILLZ-directed visuals, which includes a cameo from Billy Porter, quickly began trending on YouTube.

Visualizers for several Montero tracks were also published on Lil Nas X’s YouTube channel in support of the Gilead COMPASS Initiative. The organization works to address the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the southern part of the United States. Gilead is matching all donations up to $25,000 per charity.