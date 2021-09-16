Lil Nas X Hopes Gay Rappers Follow In The Footsteps Of Female Rappers

Lil Nas X is preparing to drop his Montero project this Friday. After topping the Hot 100 chart, winning multiple industry awards, and causing controversy online, the Georgia-raised entertainer will present his debut studio LP on September 17.

Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe spoke to Lil Nas X ahead of Montero hitting DSPs. The conversation included LNX discussing the current commercial success of female rappers being a possible template for LGBT rappers.

“Just looking around and seeing all these other artists who are gay just pushed to this box, this bowl of gay artists and it’s like… you’re here,” said Lil Nas X. “I feel like especially right now with female rappers, I think that’s so dope that that’s happening because we haven’t seen this ever.”

He continued, “So many female rappers that are just killing it. And I feel like a decade from now it’s going to be the same with gay rappers or any rappers. I feel like there are going to be entire trans rappers and whatnot just killing it because, why not?”

Lil Nas X tapped popular female rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat for his Montero album. Two years ago, the Columbia recording artist also collaborated with Cardi B for the 7 EP track “Rodeo.”

The Montero tracklist also features Jack Harlow on the Top 5 hit “Industry Baby.” Music legend Elton John and notable singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus contributed to the forthcoming body of work as well.

Even though Lil Nas X was able to secure features from women and white men, the 22-year-old star claimed a lot of Black men did not want to work with him. Kid Cudi later offered his services, but critics like Boosie Badazz have been very outspoken about their disdain for the openly gay entertainer.

Ever since revealing he was gay in 2019, Lil Nas X has been blasted by some individuals for being a bad influence on children. There was even more outrage when LNX gave Satan a lap dance in his “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” music video and when he kissed a male backup dancer at the televised BET Awards.

“I definitely make sure I am picking my fights carefully. And I guess I try to pick out the ones that I’m like, ‘Okay, here’s something to actually talk about.’ Because if somebody is just like ‘trash gay’ there’s nothing there,” Lil Nas X told Zane Lowe.

LNX added, “But if somebody is like, ‘You’re pushing this and this is destroying Black men as a whole and emasculation’ – this is somebody who actually believes something versus just an insult. So it’s like, ‘Let me talk to this person.’ Because you never know whose mind is flickering. Because I’ve had a lot of views that I’ve changed within the last three years.”