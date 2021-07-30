Lil Nas X: No One Complained About The Nude Woman In The ‘Industry Baby’ Video

Lil Nas X has been the center of attention for weeks. Conservative commentators and other rappers have had a lot to say about the Georgia-bred rhymer’s controversial BET Awards performance and “Industry Baby” music video.

While naysayers took issue with the “Industry Baby” visuals showing men dancing with other men in prison, there was also a scene with featured artist Jack Harlow where a woman’s bare backside was shown. Lil Nas X pointed out what he sees as his critics’ hypocrisy.

“The funny thing is the only actual nudity in the entire industry baby video was a woman’s ass. Not a single complaint. Y’all know what y’all actually mad at lol,” tweeted Lil Nas X on Thursday night. That tweet amassed more than 183,000 likes on Twitter.

Social commentator Dr. Boyce Watkins suggested the “Industry Baby” video was responsible for “causing young men to die from AIDS.” The supporter of former President Donald Trump also referred to Lil Nas X as a “super spreader” of the disease.

Boosie Badazz is one of the most outspoken critics of Lil Nas X’s artistic expression as well. During a recent Instagram Live rant, Boosie even threatened to assault the 22-year-old Grammy winner for presenting homosexual imagery.

“If I’m at an [award show] and he go up there naked, I’m gonna drag his ass off stage and beat his ass,” said Boosie Badazz. “You let a n#### dance naked in front of your children, you a m############ crazy m###########. Or you like dick too.”

After DaBaby was criticized for making homophobic and insensitive comments at the Rolling Loud Miami festival, T.I. backed DaBaby by bringing up Lil Nas X. The Grand Hustle leader posted, “If Lil Nas X can kick his s### in peace… so should DaBaby 🤷🏽‍♂️. #equality.”

Many people compared Lil Nas X openly embracing his sexuality to DaBaby telling a festival crowd to put their cellphone lighter up if they do not have HIV/AIDS or if they were not “sucking a n####’s dick in the parking lot.” DaBaby’s comments were condemned by other artists like Dua Lipa and Elton John as well as GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) and the boohooMAN brand.

Ironically, DaBaby also released the new music video for “Giving What It’s Supposed To Give” this week which had similarities to Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby” video. Both MVs were set in a courtroom and a penitentiary, and they both contained sexual content and explicit language.

Earlier this week Lil Nas X responded to the criticism from individuals like T.I. and Boosie Badazz by tweeting, “I’m starting to think you n##### gay too cuz yall stay on my d###… Some of y’all not even mad that I’m gay, some of y’all mad that I’m gay and still succeeding.”