Lil Nas X Reacts To Being Drawn Into DaBaby’s Homophobic Comments Controversy

The openly homosexual entertainer questions if some of his most vocal critics are secretly gay.

Montero “Lil Nas X” Hill’s name was implanted in the ongoing backlash directed at DaBaby. While DaBaby was being chastised for making perceived anti-LGBTQ statements at Rolling Loud Miami over the weekend, some people chose to point a finger at LNX.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of [those] deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” stated DaBaby on Sunday at the Rolling Loud Miami festival.

The 29-year-old Interscope recording artist added, “Ladies, if your p#### smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking a n####’s dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

DaBaby later apologized for his Rolling Loud remarks about HIV/AIDS. He further addressed the controversy in the new “Giving What It’s Supposed To Give” music video.

I just know you mf lying… GET HIM pic.twitter.com/fmYjxTlGZM — Isaiah Maximoff 💥 (@ZayBelvin) July 26, 2021

Veteran rappers T.I. and Boosie Badazz both brought up Lil Nas X in defense of DaBaby. The two southerners used the openly gay entertainer’s performances and music videos, which typically display men being attracted to other men, as scapegoats for DaBaby’s actions in Florida.

Lil Nas X decided to fire back at his critics on Twitter. The Atlanta-raised hitmaker tweeted, “I’m starting to think you n##### gay too cuz yall stay on my d###… Some of y’all not even mad that I’m gay, some of y’all mad that I’m gay and still succeeding.”

i’m starting to think you n##### gay too cuz yall stay on my dick — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) July 28, 2021

some of y’all not even mad that i’m gay, some of y’all mad that i’m gay and still succeeding. — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) July 28, 2021

Over the last three years, Lil Nas X has seen significant success in the music industry. “Old Town Road” featuring Country legend Billy Ray Cyrus holds the record for the longest-running #1 song on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart (19 weeks).

Lil Nas X also scored another Number One this year with “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).” His latest single, “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow, is predicted to debut near the top of next week’s Hot 100 rankings as well. “Industry Baby” has already spent four days at #1 on the daily U.S. Spotify chart.

In addition, “Old Town Road” became the most-certified song in the history of the Recording Industry Association of America (14x-Platinum). Lil Nas X is also the winner of two Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, two BET Hip Hop Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, and one Country Music Association Award.