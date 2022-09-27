Lil Nas X Debuts Limited-Edition M&M’s Pack

Grammy-winning recording artist Lil Nas X teamed with the Mars corporation for a special partnership. The “Old Town Road” hitmaker unveiled the M&M’s Packs collaboration.
“Not only is Lil Nas X one of the most talented, influential musicians of our time, he is a catalyst for self-expression for his wide-reaching and massively diverse fanbase,” says Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Mars Wrigley Senior Brand Director.
Miazga-Bedrick adds, “The M&M’s brand knew he would be the perfect collaborator to deliver on our purpose of creating a world where everyone feels they belong. We are thrilled to partner with Lil Nas X to support the power of the arts and create a positive societal impact in our society.”
For each purchase of the limited-edition M&M’s Packs, the brand will donate $5 to the Sing for Hope non-profit organization. The charitable campaign is an extension of M&M’S FUNd global initiative which provides resources, mentorship, opportunities, and financial support in the arts and entertainment space.
M&M’s x Lil Nas X Collab Will Give Back To The Art Community
The Lil Nas X and M&M’s pack collaboration will benefit Sing For Hope Pianos. The public art project establishes artist-designed pianos in public spaces as a way to encourage connections through impromptu music-making. Illustrator/designer Patrick Freeman and Julie Diaz Petta from New York’s Gay and Lesbian Center’s Youth Pride Chorus co-designed an M&M’s x Lil Nas X piano.
The M&M’s x Lil Nas X-inspired piano will appear at Radio City Music Hall on September 21 as part of the performer’s Long Live Montero Tour. Following that show, it will be moved to the M&M’s Store in Times Square until mid-October. Sing For Hope Pianos will later donate the item to Newark Pride, Inc.
“Growing up I would have never thought my face would be on M&M’s but here we are, and it’s amazing,” states Lil Nas X. “I can’t wait to share these new M&M’s packs with my fans, and I love that we’re giving back to the art and music communities at the same time.”
Lil Nas X released his debut studio LP, Montero, in September 2021. The album hosts the Billboard Hot 100 #1 songs “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow. LNX’s discography also includes the 2019 EP titled 7.