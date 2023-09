Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Nas X was in Toronto on Saturday night (September 9) for the premiere of the Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero documentary at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). But things didn’t go according to plan. According to Variety, a homophobic caller claimed he’d planted a bomb near the Roy Thompson Hall, where the film was being shown.

Co-directors Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel as well as editor Andrew Morrow arrived on the red carpet first. Just as Lil Nas X was to join them, organizers were informed that a bomb threat had been called in that specifically targeted the rapper for being a Black queer artist.

Lil Nas X’s arrival was delayed by 20 minutes while security conducted a sweep of the venue. After they determined the threat was empty, the “Old Town Road” star joined Estrada and Manuel on the red carpet and the screening began. A spokesperson for TIFF said, “Earlier this evening, we were made aware by the Toronto Police Service of an investigation in the vicinity of the red carpet for the Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero screening. Our standard security measures remained in place during this time and the screening commenced with a slight delay. To our knowledge, this was a general threat and not directed at the film or the artist.”

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero offers a behind-the-scenes look at the rapper/singer on his first global tour.

As TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said, “Long Live Montero is a triumphant ode to the extraordinary power of self-expression, music, and identity. In this groundbreaking documentary, we witness Lil Nas X challenging boundaries and reshaping the artistic landscape. The film’s captivating journey underscores the profound impact of Lil Nas X, who fearlessly brings audiences together through the universal language of music.”

The booking provided a boost for the festival, which lacked star power due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Top actors would normally attend TIFF, but they won’t be promoting their films at any festivals while on strike.