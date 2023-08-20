Lil Nas X To Debut “Groundbreaking” Documentary At Major Film Festival

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Nas X’s upcoming documentary ‘Long Live Montero’ was filmed over 60 days during his first global tour.

Lil Nas X has booked a trip to Canada for the premiere of his new documentary Long Live Montero. The pop star’s film will debut at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, which runs from September 7-17.

The upcoming film offers a behind-the-scenes look at the rapper/singer on his first global tour. Carlos López Estrada, one of the filmmakers behind Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon, directed the documentary with Zac Manuel.

“Long Live Montero is a triumphant ode to the extraordinary power of self-expression, music, and identity,” TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said. “In this groundbreaking documentary, we witness Lil Nas X challenging boundaries and reshaping the artistic landscape. The film’s captivating journey underscores the profound impact of Lil Nas X, who fearlessly brings audiences together through the universal language of music. We are thrilled to host [him] at TIFF this year.”

The booking provides a boost to the festival, which will likely lack star power due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Top actors would normally attend TIFF, but they won’t be promoting their films at any festivals while on strike.

Lil Nas X embarked on his global tour in support of his Montero album, which dropped in 2021. The project peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.