Lil Nas X Inks Big Deal With Crocs For Platform & Heeled Footwear

Lil Nas X has been named Crocs’ latest global ambassador. As part of his new role, the “Old Town Road” rapper will star in the footwear company’s campaign for a collection of platform and heeled Crocs.

“I’m always all about taking things to the next level, so I’m super excited to partner with Crocs on this new height collection,” the 24-year-old performer said. “These new styles are so sick, and I know everyone’s going to love them!”

The collaboration includes four new bold and colorful shoes; the Siren Clog, the Siren Chain Clog, the Mega Crush Color Dip Clog, and finally, the Crush slide.

“Lil Nas X and Crocs are the perfect pair, representing bold and unbridled self-expression and welcoming everyone to truly come as they are,” the brand stated.

The partnership is the latest in Lil Nas’ continuously growing list of brand deals.

Lil Nas’ other endorsements include Coach and YSL Beauty, while the Industry Baby artist has also been the face of campaigns for brands such as Calvin Klein, Vitaminwater, and Uber Eats.

In 2022, the shoe company joined forces with singer SZA on a Y2K-themed collection. Crocs has also previously worked with celebrities such as Post Malone and Bad Bunny.