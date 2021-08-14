Lil Nas X Knew He Was Gay When He Was 5

Lil Nas X revealed he knew he was gay at the age of five, after developing a crush on his half sister’s cousin!

Lil Nas X has found love with “someone specia.l”

The openly gay rapper has revealed he has a new boyfriend after dating several “emotionally unavailable” men in the past.

“I’ve had some good boyfriends and some bad ones,” he tells Variety. “A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot. I’ve found someone special now. I think this is the one. I can’t explain it – it’s just a feeling.”

Nas also opened up on discovering he was gay when he was five, after he realized he had a crush on his half-sister’s cousin.

He explains, “I was like, ‘Oh, my God, he’s really cute’, and thought that about a lot of other boys my age.”

But the “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” hitmaker didn’t get into his first committed relationship until he turned 18.

“Before that, there was a guy who wasn’t my boyfriend, but we met in middle school and we talked, after we both found out that each other were gay. But I didn’t act on anything until high school… Once I was 17 or 18, I finally accepted it… slowly, more and more, and now I’ve grown into a person that is 100 per cent open with it.”

Lil Nas X previously revealed he was dating someone in October, but it is unclear if the mystery man is the same person as his current partner.

He explained at the time, “I’m dating someone right now. We’re not in a relationship yet, but it’s been on and off for the past few months. I’m maybe going to try to go steady this time.”