Lil Nas X Gets Blasted By Boxer Ryan Garcia For “Christian Era” Rollout

“I’m hurt and furious at the same time.”

Lil Nas X has once again angered some religious people. The last backlash comes as the Georgia-raised rapper continued to promote his upcoming “J Christ” single.

“Y’all mind if I enter my Christian era?” Lil Nas X tweeted on November 29, 2023. That began the rollout for the next phase of the 24-year-old Grammy winner’s career.

Over the last two months, Lil Nas shared several social media posts that depict him as Jesus Christ. One TikTok video shows the controversial performer reenacting the Holy Communion while dressed as the Christian savior.

Ryan Garcia took offense to Lil Nas X’s latest online antics. The California-born professional boxer blasted the recording artist in a now-deleted tweet.

“Christian family, where are you???” Ryan Garcia asked on X. “As someone who loves God and is Christian, I find this one of the most disrespectful and disturbing [things] someone can do.”

He then added, “Even if you aren’t Christian, this isn’t okay. I wouldn’t disrespect someone’s belief and I’m hurt and furious at the same time. More so hurt.”

Ryan Garcia’s deleted tweet

Ryan Garcia also called on his internet followers to pray for Lil Nas X. However, the Golden Boy Promotions signee also deleted the tweet with that message.

“Although it may enrage Christians, what he is doing, we are called to pray for our adversaries. So lift him up in prayer so he can see what he is actually doing. Love God with all your heart, mind, and soul. Love one another,” Garcia wrote.

Lil Nas X has repeatedly dismissed the blasphemy accusations. On Monday (January 8), the Montero album creator tweeted, “Y’all just gotta stop trying to gatekeep a religion that was here before any of us were even born. [Shut the f### up].”