Lil Nas X Gloats Over Chart Success

Lil Nas X’s debut album “Montero” has been racking up the accolades including scoring three top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and the star has been celebrating his success in his typical style! “LETS F##### GOOOOOOOOOO! THANK U TO MY FANS ILY! AND TO MY HATERS, SUCK MY F##### DICK!” A Tweet from […]

A Tweet from “Pop Crave” listed the singles that made it on the chart.

And Lil’s Nas response was hilarious! “wow i just became the first one hit wonder of all time to have 11 songs on billboard all at once.”

wow i just became the first one hit wonder of all time to have 11 songs on billboard all at once https://t.co/5Jxs9vMOsU — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 27, 2021

just found this song on apple music. i love supporting underground artists. 💕 https://t.co/HFoomXv00V — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 26, 2021

“Montero” debuted at No. 2 on the “Billboard 200” this week with 126,000 equivalent album units earned. According to MRC Data, Lil Nas occupies 3 of the top 10 spots on the Hot 100 (dated Oct. 2.)

The hits “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow, former No. 1 hit “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Thats What I Want” sit at Nos. 2, 9, and 10 in the chart, respectively. Eleven songs from the album also charted on the all-genre tally.

Last week, Lil Nas revealed that he wants to team up with Lizzo on a track and that they had spoken about making it happen. The “Truth Hurts” singer/rapper took to Twitter to give Lil Nas his flowers for the project.

“CONGRATULATIONS TO @LILNASX,” she tweeted. “#MONTERO IS BEAUTIFUL, HEARTFELT & NECESSARY… 3 TOP 10s AND A #2 DEBUT. YOU SHOWED US HOW TO INNOVATE AND BE TRUE TO OURSELVES—I HOPE UR HAVING CHAMPAGNE TODAY— CELEBRATE YOURSELF. YOU DESERVE IT. IM SO PROUD OF YOU”

Showing love in return, Lil Nas tweeted, “oh my god u did not have to congratulate me! thank you so much lizzo i’m tearing up fr”

oh my god u did not have to congratulate me! thank you so much lizzo i’m tearing up fr 💕💕💕😢 — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 27, 2021

“Montero” earned Lil Nas another stat, making him the 8th most heard artist on Spotify in the world.”