Lil Nas X Predicts There Will Be Many More Gay And Trans Rappers

Rap star Lil Nas X landed on the cover of GQ’s “Men of the Year” issue for his bold role as an openly gay rapper in Hip-Hop. And he predicts there will be many more!

Men’s magazine GQ is set to honor Lil Nas X by placing him on the cover for the “Men Of The Year” issue. The image is striking as it has the artist on the cover “doubled up,” hugging himself.

According to ET Canada, what made the “Montero” rapper such a great candidate for inclusion on the cover is how boldly he has represented the LGBTQIA+ community in the traditionally homophobic Hip-Hop community.

When asked about his role in Hip-Hop, Lil Nas X said, “The whole landscape is very hypermasculine.”

“It’s so great and so amazing that all these female rappers are breaking through. And, in a way, female rappers are the biggest rappers right now. I do feel like this newer generation of rappers who are coming in, and the ones who are here, are going to have to reshape their thoughts,” the 22-year-old chart-topper said. “Because change is happening. There’s going to be so many gay rappers. There’s going to be more trans people in the industry and whatnot. Ten years from now, everything that I’m doing won’t even seem like it was shocking.”

Lil Nas X also said he won’t be dating women anymore.

“Sometimes when you get sad or whatnot, you just want to go with somebody and cuddle and kiss and hug,” he explained. “And I love to do that. But ultimately, I feel I’ve gotten to a place where I have enough love for me that I can focus on myself.”

Being one of the “Men of the Year” for the world’s biggest men’s magazine is a huge milestone.