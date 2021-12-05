Lil Nas X won the Innovator of the Year award at Variety’s swanky brunch in Los Angeles, and the rap star admitted he had fun making people mad as he dominated 2021!

Rap star Lil Nas X was named Innovator of the Year at Variety’s Hitmaker Brunch yesterday (December 5th).

The fifth annual event drew a who’s who in the music industry to the City Market Social venue, located in downtown Los Angeles.

Celebs like Billie Eilish, Avril Lavigne, Normani, and Chloe Bailey were in attendance and/or presented awards.

Chloe Bailey presented Lil Nas X with his Innovator of the Year Award.

During his speech, the rapper admitted he had fun pissing people off this year as he attempted to step out of the shadow of his massive hit novelty record “Old Town Road.”

“This year took a lot of mental strength for me just to even continue to keep pushing. My debut was such a high place. I reached such a high place so quickly. It was very scary to try to follow up and keep it going. I came out. I was myself. I did what I needed to do. I put effort into every single part of my career,” Lil Nas X told the crowd.

Polo G took home the Rising Star Award, although he was not present to accept his accolade since he missed his flight.

Instead, his mother, Stacia Mac, accepted the award.

Super producer Mike Dean was named Producer of the Year, while the City Girls were awarded the Future of Female award.