Lil Nas X Posted Fake College Acceptance Letter, Liberty University Spokesperson Says

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Many Christians have accused the music star of blasphemy.

It appears Lil Nas X once again trolled the world as he continued the rollout for his upcoming “J Christ” single. His so-called “Christian Era” included the rapper claiming Liberty University accepted him as a student.

Jerry Falwell Sr. founded Liberty University as a private evangelical Christian institution. The Lynchburg, Virginia-based school released a statement to TMZ about Lil Nas’s alleged Jerry Falwell-signed acceptance letter.

“We can confirm that Liberty University did not issue the Montero Hill [Lil Nas X] ‘acceptance letter’ posted yesterday to social media, and we have no record of Montero Hill applying to the University,” the Liberty spokesperson stated.

The statement continued, “Liberty University exists to glorify God by equipping men and women in higher education in fidelity to the Christian faith expressed through the Holy Scriptures.”

J CHRIST MUSIC VIDEO THIS FRIDAY!

🤍🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/s4V2vgpUdu — ✟ (@LilNasX) January 10, 2024

Lil Nas X’s “J Christ” promotion has included various religious references. The 24-year-old Georgia native angered many Christians, including professional boxer Ryan Garcia, with his tongue-in-cheek antics.

“I know Twitter hates me right now but I want y’all to know I’m literally about to go to college for biblical studies in the fall. Not everything is a troll! Anyways, I’M A STUDENT AGAIN! LETS GOOO,” Lil Nas tweeted on Tuesday (January 9).

X (formerly Twitter) fact-checked Lil Nas X’s tweet. The community note read, “This is an altered image. Jerry Falwell, the former president of Liberty University, passed away in 2007. The current President of Liberty University is Dondi E. Costin.”