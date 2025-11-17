Lil Nas X Looks Dapper During Court Appearance For Nude Romp, Still In Rehab

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Nas X appeared calm and stylish at a Los Angeles court hearing over the rapper’s pending felony case for walking nude in the street.

Lil Nas X turned heads in Los Angeles on Monday (November 17) as he arrived at the Van Nuys courthouse looking poised and polished while dealing with serious felony charges tied to an August incident.

The 26-year-old Lil Nas X walked into court wearing a crisp white shirt under a brown leather jacket, tan dress pants, matching boots and tan-tinted sunglasses—an ensemble that signaled both strength and style amid legal uncertainty.

Though the hearing was brief, the judge delayed further proceedings until March 2026.

Outside the courtroom, attorney Drew Findling offered reassurance. Findling, who represents Lil Durk, emphasized the team’s focus on Lil Nas X’s well-being.

“You heard the ‘treatment’ word. We’re doing what is best for Montero from a personal standpoint and a professional standpoint, but most importantly, for his well-being,” he said.

The Grammy-winning rapper is facing four felony charges, including battery on a police officer and resisting an executive officer.

The charges stem from an early morning episode on August 21, when Los Angeles police responded to reports of a “nude man walking in the street.”

Officers reportedly found the artist in his underwear and cowboy boots. The situation intensified when Lil Nas X allegedly became aggressive with officers. He was later hospitalized for a suspected overdose.

He pleaded not guilty on August 25.

Shortly after his release, the “Old Town Road” star addressed his supporters directly in a video message posted August 26.

“You girl is going to be OK, y’all,” he said. “She’s going to be alright. She’s going to be alright. S***. That was f***ing terrifying. That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days, but your girl is going to be alright.”

His father, Robert Stafford, spoke to The Sunday Times about visiting his son behind bars.

“I went to visit him in jail and as soon as I walked through that door, I couldn’t do anything but cry,” Stafford said. “To see my baby boy on the other side of that glass. We shed tears with each other for a minute.”

Stafford flew from Atlanta to Los Angeles to offer support and perspective.

“What you’re going through is normal,” he told his son. “We all have breakdowns every now and then, but the difference is, yours get played out in the public eye.”

Stafford linked his son’s emotional struggles to the pressure of being the family’s financial provider and his inability to help his mother’s addiction issues.

“Hopefully, this is a turning point in his mental stability,” he said. “Sometimes God will take you through your worst moment to give you your best moment.”

If convicted on all charges, he could face up to five years in state prison. His next court date is set for March 2026.