Once again, Lil Nas X is dropping his clothes and going fully nude for a project. This time it’s the album cover for his upcoming album “Montero!”

Rapper Lil Nas X has stripped off for the cover of his debut album, Montero.

The rapper shared the image of himself floating against a dreamy garden backdrop with butterflies to his social media accounts – and it’s clear he’s naked.

As in his “Industry Baby” video, the nudity is tasteful and does not include any genitalia flashes – much like Prince’s controversial 1988 Lovesexy album cover.

Pop star Camila Cabello was among the first to comment on the eye-catching artwork, writing: “Wow,” while writer/actress Lena Waithe responded: “Legendary”, and designer Donatella Versace added: “AMAAAAZING!! I’m so excited for you!”

The openly gay star, real name Montero Lamar, revealed he was inspired by John Stephens’ Genesis II painting from 2010 while he was creating the artwork with photographer Charlotte Rutherford, creative director Hodo Musa, and 3D artist Alex aka Metapoint, according to the Daily News.

The rapper also teased he will be releasing the Montero tracklist on Thursday.

The album drops on September 17, five days after Lil Nas X performs at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

His song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” is nominated for several MTV VMAs, including Video of the Year, Best Direction, Best Art Direction and Best Visual Effects.