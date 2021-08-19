Lil Nas X To Perform At The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Will LNX ignite more controversy with his set at this year’s VMAs?

Chart-topping rapper Lil Nas X will hit the stage at another live industry ceremony next month. The 22-year-old entertainer was announced as one of the performers for this year’s MTV Video Music Awards at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Lil Nas X made headlines and caused controversy following the BET Awards in June. That performance included the “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” rhymer kissing one of his male backup dancers which triggered some viewers.

The Source magazine co-founder Benzino was one of the most outspoken critics of Lil Nas X’s set at the BET Awards. He wrote, at the time, “That s### BET pulled yesterday was lame [as f###]. It was too uncomfortable, too irresponsible, too forced, and too irrelevant to the awards. Homie ain’t even hot like that for music anymore anyway.”

Lil Nas X was also a target of T.I. and Boosie Badazz. Both rappers took issue with LNX being allowed to express his sexual attraction to men on television while DaBaby faced backlash for homophobic comments he made at the Rolling Loud Miami festival.

This will not be the first time Lil Nas X will be part of a VMAs lineup. The Georgia native ran through the 7 EP track “Panini” at the 2019 Video Music Awards. His “Old Town Road (Remix)” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus won Song of the Year and Best Direction in 2019.

The 2021 edition of the MTV Video Music Awards is scheduled to air on Sunday, September 12 at 8 pm ET. Machine Gun Kelly, Lorde, Camila Cabello, and Olivia Rodrigo will also perform at the show. Other artists will be revealed at a later date.

Pop superstar Justin Bieber leads this year’s list of nominees (7). Hip Hop standout Megan Thee Stallion earned the second-most nominations (6). Lil Nas X is among several acts, including Drake and Doja Cat, to pick up five VMA nods.

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” is competing for Video Of The Year, Video For Good, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, and Best Visuals Effects. The other VOTY nominees are Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP,” DJ Khaled & Drake’s “Popstar,” Doja Cat & SZA’s “Kiss Me More,” Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits,” and The Weeknd’s Save Your Tears.”