Lil Nas X Partners With Cash App To Give Away $1 Million To Teenagers

“I think it’s great that more young people can start to take control of their financial futures early on.”

Lil Nas X has announced a new partnership with the finance application Cash App. The collaboration features LNX giving away $1 million to various teenagers. Winners will be selected randomly and receive $20 via Cash App.

The social giveaway campaign launched on November 23. It will continue until the prize is distributed. To participate, teens can comment with their $cashtag and #CashApp13Plus on Lil Nas X’s social media channels.

Cash App is now available for everyone over the age of 13. That move unlocks access to digital banking tools – including direct deposit and peer-to-peer transactions – for teenagers through the mobile payment service.

I’ve been on Cash App for years—and now it's available to anyone 13+up!



I know managing money as a teen can be tough & I'm thrilled more young people can take control of their financial futures w. @CashApp.

We're giving $1M to anyone 13+ so drop ur $cashtag + #CashApp13plus

now pic.twitter.com/8BcAPKpobC — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) November 23, 2021

“I’ve been on Cash App for years, and I think it’s amazing they are making it available to anyone 13 and older now,” says Lil Nas X.

The “Industry Baby” performer continues, “I wish they had something like Cash App when I was younger and I think it’s great that more young people can start to take control of their financial futures early on.”

This week also saw Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” win an American Music Award for Favorite Music Video. The Atlanta-bred entertainer picked up five Grammy nominations on Tuesday as well.

MONTERO NOMINATED FOR ALBUM OF THE YEAR AT THE GRAMMYS !! IM GONNA F##### C## IN MY PANTSSS H######## — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) November 23, 2021