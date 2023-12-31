Lil Nas X Plotting New Project With Self-Directed Music Video

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Nas X revealed he wrote the script and directed his upcoming music video from his new album. Read more!

Lil Nas X has teased an upcoming music video he wrote and directed. The 24-year-old rapper took to Twitter (X) on Thursday night (December 28) to announce he’s gearing up to release his latest project.

“Wrote and directed my own music video for the first time,” Lil Nas X announced to his fans. “Excited for y’all to see. It’s the best one yet!”

He seemingly teased the content of the video by adding emojis of a church, dove and white heart.

The rapper rose to fame in 2019 with his viral hit “Old Town Road,” the longest-running No. 1 song since the Billboard chart debuted in 1958. The song was followed by his debut album, Montero, which was released in 2021.

wrote AND directed my own music video for the first time. excited for y’all to see. it’s the best one yet! ⛪️🤍🕊 — ✟ (@LilNasX) December 28, 2023

Lil Nas X recently released a documentary film titled Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, which premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival in September. In February, the “Industry Baby” hitmaker told his fans he wanted to take his time with his sophomore album.

“It’s mostly planning now,” he wrote on Twitter at the time. “I could easily just release music but i have to build moments around this s**t. i have to go bigger than before!”