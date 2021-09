Lil Nas X is celebrating Sexual Health Month, by promoting safe sex habits to his millions of followers!

One scene of his latest video “That’s What I Want,” features him dressed as a football player who suffers an injury on the field.

When Lil Nas X heads to the locker rooms to ice his injury, he ends up in a heated romp with another football player.

Lil Nas X and his love interest lock lips in the locker room during the sexually charged video, which ends with them making love in a steamy shower scene.

The rapper took the time to offer up a positive message as his debut album Montero album races up the charts.

“I’m protecting myself and everything that’s beautiful about me. let’s celebrate by recognizing Sexual Health Month and wellness for everyone, whatever their gender/sexual identity and expression,” Lil Nas X said.

The rapper “gave birth to” his debut album Montero on Friday (September 17). The album is expected to move 140,000 copies during its first week out.

To promote the album, he created a baby registry which doubled as a fundraising effort for LGBTQ organizations. As of Friday, the rapper had raised almost $40,000 in donations.