Lil Nas X Claps Back At Critics After Teasing Video For New “Christian Era” Song 

Lil Nas X had a characteristically hilarious response to critics of an unreleased song when he teased a snippet of a new track from his upcoming “Christian Era.”
The “Industry Baby’’ hitmaker took to social media on Thursday (29 November) to prepare his fans for some new music. After joking that he hadn’t put out anything new in the last two years because he forgot his Spotify login details, Lil Nas X teased some new visuals.
“not gonna lie i wanted to reinvent myself for this next era but sadly im still gay,” he joked before sharing a snippet of the new song.
“y’all mind if i enter my christian era ?” Lil Nas X wrote, alongside a video of an unnamed acoustic ballad. The 75-second video sees Lil Nas X calling on angels to help free him from envy and give him hope.
“Father, stretch my hands,” he sings in the snippet. “The lonely road seems to last the longest.”
He followed up a couple of hours later with a tongue-in-cheek response to his critics.
“making christian music does not mean i can’t suck dick no more,” he added. “the two are not mutually exclusive. i am allowed to get on my knees for multiple reasons.”
Although he remained tight-lipped about his impending “Christian Era” or other upcoming projects, Lil Nas X shared a few posts from his fans reflecting on the new snippet.
“Going from “I wanna f* the ones I envy, I envy” To “Free me from all this envy in me” He’s grown so much,” wrote one fan.
Another person joked, “bro took a stripper pole to hell & found the stairway to heaven … character development fr.”