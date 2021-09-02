Lil Nas X Recruits Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion & More For ‘Montero’ Album

LNX offers an explanation for why there are no Black male artists on his LP.

Lil Nas X is set to drop his debut studio album, Montero, on September 17. The 15-track project will feature some big names in the music business.

Chart-topping artists Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion will be on the forthcoming studio LP. Pop icon Elton John was also recruited for Lil Nas X’s Montero.

Kentucky rapper Jack Harlow appears on the single “Industry Baby” which has already peaked in the Top 5 on the Hot 100 chart. Hannah Montana star Miley Cyrus was tapped for Montero‘s closing song.

One Twitter user tweeted, “Lil Nas X’s album has no Black male guest lol. Just women & white men. No agenda tho.” The Georgia-raised entertainer responded, “Maybe a lot of them just don’t wanna work with me.”

Montero will follow 2019’s 7 EP which featured Billy Ray Cyrus, Travis Barker, and Cardi B. In 2018, Lil Nas X dropped the Nasarati mixtape.

“Creating this album has been therapy for me. I’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who I am, what I can do, and where I will be. I’ve realized the only opinion of me that really matters is my own,” stated Lil Nas X.

“MONTERO” 🦋💕

TRACKLIST 💿

ALBUM OUT

SEP. 17. 2021 pic.twitter.com/YwkOvuDJlH — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 1, 2021