Lil Nas X Announces Release Date For His Debut Album ‘Montero’

Lil Nas X has been a major topic in entertainment news throughout the year for several controversial moments. The 22-year-old rapper is looking to grab more headlines when he drops his debut album next month.

Montero is scheduled to arrive on September 17. The forthcoming 15-track project follows previous Lil Nas X full-length releases such as 2018’s Nasarati mixtape and 2019’s 7 EP.

“Creating this album has been therapy for me. I’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who I am, what I can do, and where I will be. I’ve realized the only opinion of me that really matters is my own,” stated Lil Nas X.

The single “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” was released in March of this year. That song debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and went on to earn 2x-Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

Lil Nas X also scored another Top 5 hit in 2021 with “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow. The “Industry Baby” music video caused a lot of commotion when cultural critics, like Boyce Watkins, complained about the male-on-male dancing taking place in the prison-set visual.

Earlier in the year, Lil Nas X was also chastised for his “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” video using satanic imagery and for selling “Satan Shoes” that reportedly contained real human blood. He caught flack for kissing a man at the BET Awards as well.