Lil Nas X Roasts Fans Claiming He’s “Not Really Gay” 

Lil Nas X clapped back at social media users questioning his sexuality following his Lollapalooza Chile performance.

Lil Nas X replied to comments questioning his sexuality in his usual fashion, trolling a couple of Twitter users who suggested he’s playing at being gay.

Fans flooded Social media with clips of the Georgia native’s performance at Lollapalooza Chile on Friday (Mar. 17), including one that implied Lil Nas X isn’t gay but fakes it for money.

The fan shared a clip of the Columbia Records artist performing his unreleased track “Down Souf H*es” featuring Saucy Santana.

“One day we will realise that Lil Nas X is not gay,” read the caption. “He just finessed the LGBT community and got to the bag. 🚀”

The “Montero” rapper caught wind of the tweet and clapped back with sarcasm, telling the fan how far he’s willing to go to prove his sexuality.

“do i have to give head at 3:45 am behind a mcdonalds in chicago on a friday night during the middle of pride month while streaming on twitch and ig live for y’all to realize i am really a fruitcake,” he asked.

do i have to give head at 3:45 am behind a mcdonalds in chicago on a friday night during the middle of pride month while streaming on twitch and ig live for y’all to realize i am really a fruitcake https://t.co/u68xW1VRyY — p#### (@LilNasX) March 18, 2023

After sharing a few details about tracks on his upcoming album, Lil Nas X responded to another fan questioning his sexuality.

“I feel like he’s not really gay or not really that feminine it’s so forced,” a Twitter user wrote. He quote tweeted the comment responding with, “Oh no guys it’s the estrogen expert.”

oh no guys it’s the estrogen expert https://t.co/sA8pyMeAIC — p#### (@LilNasX) March 18, 2023

However, he saw the funny side of some of the comments, laughing at one fan’s reaction to his new cornrowed ponytail hairstyle.

“Lil Nas X tricked the hell out of us. I thought his a** was a country cowboy when he came out, now he on stage twerking with a weave. I mean I like the new song but 😧” the fan tweeted.

“lmaoo,’ he replied, laughing at himself.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas had to apologize recently after a joke caused a tiff with the trans community.