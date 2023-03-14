Lil Nas X Tells Fans To Eat His A## In Tiff With Trans Community

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Nas X apologized to the trans community for a joke he made on Twitter, but he sent a fiery response to one user who wanted more.

Lil Nas X’s attempt to apologize to the trans community took a turn on Tuesday (March 14).

The diamond-selling artist tried to say he was sorry for joking about the transitioning process in a since-deleted tweet. He faced criticism for referencing gender-affirming surgery when he posted a photo of an influencer named Glow Princess, who resembles him.

“The surgery was a success,” he wrote on Twitter.

Lil Nas X clashed with Twitter users who believed his comment was insensitive. After initially defending the joke, he apologized on Tuesday afternoon.

“Apologies to the trans community,” he wrote. “I def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool. much love to you guys. Sorry.”

The apology wasn’t enough for one person on social media, who demanded more. The Twitter user urged the hitmaker to donate money to trans causes and raise awareness for the community.

“Girl eat my a##,” Lil Nas X fired back.

The Columbia Records artist routinely shares his unfiltered thoughts on Twitter. Earlier this year, he teased his next album on social media.

Lil Nas X told fans to expect his new album in the summer. The project will be his follow-up to 2021’s Montero.