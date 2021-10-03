Lil Nas X Shocked By Dolly Parton’s Response To “Jolene” Remake

Lil Nas X decided to remake one of Dolly Parton’s best-known songs. He wasn’t ready for her reply!

Dolly Parton was “honored and flattered” that Lil Nas X covered her hit song “Jolene” during a recent radio performance.

The “Montero” rapper delivered his own take on the signature 1973 track for BBC Radio One’s “Live Lounge,” telling NME: “I chose this because I feel like this song is kind of beautifully sad. I like the little country twang, so I was like, ‘Let me try this out’.”

Now, Dolly has responded to the performance, insisting she was thrilled with his interpretation of the classic tune.

I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song #Jolene. I had to find it and listen to it immediately…and it's really good. Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I'm honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you @LilNasX https://t.co/w7vJWGypOp — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) September 29, 2021

“I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song ‘Jolene’. I had to find it and listen to it immediately… and it’s really, really good,” Dolly wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of herself and the Old Town Road star posing backstage at an event.

“Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I’m honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you @lilnasx.”

Lil Nas X then re-posted Dolly’s message on his Instagram page, writing: “H########.”