Lil Nas X Trolls Target After It Removes Some Pride Merch Due To Right-Wing Backlash

Lil Nas X joked about shopping at Target, which backed down to right-wing pressure and removed some products from its Pride collection.

Lil Nas X mocked the right-wing outrage over Target’s Pride products on Thursday (May 25).

The audacious artist joked he would never shop at Target again. Lil Nas X poked fun at the company after it removed some LGBTQIA+ merchandise from its Pride collection due to right-wing attacks.

“Can’t believe target is supporting this nonsense,” Lil Nas X wrote on Twitter. “im never shopping there again, my son is not ‘too cool for school’ these shirts are ridiculous. he is going to school and he WILL learn.”

can’t believe target is supporting this nonsense, im never shopping there again, my son is not “too cool for school” these shirts are ridiculous. he is going to school and he WILL learn. — p#### (@LilNasX) May 25, 2023

Target announced changes to its Pride Month collection on Wednesday (May 24). The company said it removed certain merch to protect its employees, who faced threats at stores.

“Since introducing this year’s collection, we’ve experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and well-being while at work,” Target said in a press release. “Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior. Our focus now is on moving forward with our continuing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community and standing with them as we celebrate Pride Month and throughout the year.”

Target CEO Brian Cornell defend the decision in an email to employees. Read the letter here.