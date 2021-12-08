Lil Nas X Wins Male Artist Of 2021 At People’s Choice Awards

Lil Nas X added another industry award to his collection. The “Industry Baby” performer was one of the winners at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday.

Fans voted for Lil Nas X to win The Male Artist of 2021. He was in the category with Bad Bunny, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Luke Combs, Shawn Mendes, and The Weeknd.

Adele won The Female Artist of 2021. BTS took home The Group of 2021 trophy. The PCAs named Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour as The Album of 2021. Rodrigo also won The New Artist of 2021.

BTS’s “Butter” beat out tunes by Lil Nas X, Adele, Olivia Rodrigo, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, The Kid Laroi, and Cardi B for The Song of 2021. “Butter” also won The Music Video of 2021. The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” won The Collaboration Song of 2021.

And this one is for the champions!! 🏆



Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (The Comedy Movie Star of 2021 – Jungle Cruise, The Male Movie Star of 2021 – Jungle Cruise), Kevin Hart (The Drama Movie Star of 2021 – Fatherhood), Khloé Kardashian (The Reality TV Star of 2021 – Keeping Up With the Kardashians) were also winners at this year’s People’s Choice Awards.

In addition, Hip Hop superstar Cardi B presented the People’s Icon Award to Hollywood legend Halle Berry. Cardi and Berry worked together to curate the all-woman Bruised (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Netflix Film) album.

Kim Kardashian received the Fashion Icon Award, Christina Aguilera received the Music Icon Award, and Dwayne Johnson received the People’s Champion Award. Check out the full list of People’s Choice Awards 2021 winners at eonline.com.