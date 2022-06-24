Lil Nas X & YoungBoy Never Broke Again Team Up For “Late To Da Party”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The two chart-topping rhymers present a new music video.

Two of the top young rap stars joined forces for a brand new track. Georgia’s Lil Nas X and Louisiana’s YoungBoy Never Broke Again released “Late To Da Party” via Columbia Records.

YoungBoy is currently on house arrest, so LNX had to get creative for the song’s official music video. The Gibson Hazard-directed visuals began trending on YouTube after its release.

“Late To Da Party” opens with Lil Nas X saying, “F### BET.” The 23-year-old rhymer took issue with the network for being completely shut out of the 2022 BET Award nominations.

The “Late To Da Party” collaboration with YoungBoy Never Broke Again is Lil Nas X’s first single since dropping the Montero studio LP in 2021. That project debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 with 126,000 first-week units.

Montero hosts “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow. Both songs made it to #1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. The RIAA certified Montero as Platinum in February of this year.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has several Platinum albums in his discography. He also scored four Number Ones on the Billboard 200, including 2021’s Sincerely, Kentrell. YoungBoy is presently primed to drop The Last Slimeto on August 5.