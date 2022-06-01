Lil Nas X Furious With BET Over Snub – AGAIN

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Nas X received no BET Awards nominations for the second year in a row. He reacted to the snub in a series of since-deleted Twitter posts.

Lil Nas X vented online about receiving no nominations for the 2022 BET Awards.

The Columbia Records artist mockingly thanked BET in a since-deleted Twitter post on Wednesday (June 1). He reacted on social media after learning he wasn’t nominated for a BET Award for the second year in a row.

“Thank you bet awards,” he wrote. “an outstanding zero nominations again. black excellence!”

Lil Nas X’s complaint led to him clashing with Twitter users. One person questioned his credentials for a nomination, which provoked a response from the hitmaker.

“Idk maybe 3 of the biggest songs of last year & a critically acclaimed album,” he fired back in a since-deleted tweet. “i feel like that should’ve helped me a bit.”

Lil Nas X also tried to clarify his frustrations. He explained why the snub bothered him so much in another since-deleted post.

“Doesn’t even have to be me nominated,” he wrote. “i just feel like black gay ppl have to fight to be seen in this world and even when we make it to the top mfs try to pretend we are invisible.”

Lil Nas X did receive two nominations for the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, a separate ceremony held by the network. He also performed at the 2021 BET Awards despite not being a nominee.

View his performance below.