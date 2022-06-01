Lil Nas X & M&M’s Announce Upcoming Collaboration 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Nas X will be partnering with the candy company “to work with them on some really cool projects this year.”

Lil Nas X has teamed up with M&M’s for a series of initiatives to “bring people together” using music.

The “Montero” hitmaker shared his excitement at the upcoming candy collab in a statement. “M&M’s is iconic and I’m a huge fan of the brand,” Lil Nas X said, as per Billboard. “I’m excited to work with them on some really cool projects this year that are as colorful as they are.”

The brand confirmed the addition of Lil Nas reflects their commitment to “inspiring moments of connection and fun by encouraging a deeper sense of belonging,” said Mars Wrigley Senior Brand Director Allison Miazga-Bedrick.

“Music is one of the most powerful tools to bring people together,” Miazga-Bedrick added. “Like our iconic M&M’s brand, music sparks nostalgia, memories, and fun, and we are thrilled to be able to partner with one of the most trailblazing artists in the world, Lil Nas X, to help us further cement M&M’s role within entertainment.”

The candy company will launch a series of initiatives this year, following its partnership with NBC Universal on the American Song Contest. They created a bespoke on-set lounge area for contestants to chill before and after the live performances.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X made another revealing announcement on social media on Tuesday evening (May 31).

“i’ve decided to come out as beautiful,” he admitted. “i know this is surprising to a lot of you but i’ve been suffering with this condition for a very long time & im finally ready to step forward and own it.”

i’ve decided to come out as beautiful. i know this is surprising to a lot of you but i’ve been suffering with this condition for a very long time & im finally ready to step forward and own it. — MONTERO (@LilNasX) June 1, 2022