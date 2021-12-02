Lil Nas X’s “Montero” Listed Among Top 5 Globally Streamed Songs On Spotify For 2021

With over a billion streams, the former No. 1 song in the U.S. made waves around the world.

This year has seen Lil Nas X continue his successful run as a recording artist. LNX scored two more #1 singles on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart with “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow.

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” was also a huge hit outside of America. According to Spotify’s 2021 Wrapped Results, Lil Nas X’s controversial record was the second-most streamed song on the platform over the last twelve months.

As of press time, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” racked up 1.14 billion Spotify plays since its release on March 26. “Industry Baby” currently sits at 769 million streams on the platform.

Pop singer Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” collected over 1.18 billion streams in 2021, giving the Sour track the pole position on the year-end Spotify global chart for 2021. The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” took third place.

Rodrigo also captured the fourth place position on the 2021 Spotify Wrapped tally with “Good 4 U.” Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” featuring North Carolina rapper DaBaby rounded out the Top 5 at #5.

Over on Spotify’s Most Streamed Albums Globally list, Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour came in at #1. The rest of the Top 5 includes Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa, Justice by Justin Bieber, = by Ed Sheeran, and Planet Her by Doja Cat.