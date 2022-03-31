Lil Nas X’s ‘Baby Registry’ Raised Half A Million For Charity

One of Lil Nas X’s biggest marketing stunts – pretending to be pregnant and giving birth to his debut studio album – Montero, appears to have awarded the rapper more than just the star with a hit album.

The gimmick helped Lil Nas X give almost $500,000 to charity, funding valuable programming for patients living with HIV/AIDS.

According to the Daily News, the pregnancy gag was partnered with a “baby registry” that encouraged his fans to donate money to 16 different charities serving those impacted by the virus but unable to afford care or other forms of support.

In a statement, the Atlanta-area native said, “I’m so thankful to everybody who donated to my baby registry and joined me in helping to transform all of these communities in the South.”

“Together we are giving much-needed resources to those who need it most – especially those impacted by HIV – and also helping inspire the leaders who are constantly fighting for HIV education and awareness.”

Through this campaign, Lil Nas X raised almost $500,000 that will be distributed through the Gilead COMPASS Initiative, an initiative from Gilead Sciences with the mission of eradicating the AIDS/HIV epidemic in the South.

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state Black people are disproportionately impacted by HIV, in contrast to other demographics.

HIV/AIDs programs were not the only organization to get shine.

Lil Nas X also encouraged fans to donate to The Bail Project, an initiative to end mass incarceration and assist those in need by paying their bail bonds. The Cade Foundation, which helps families struggling with infertility, was also a beneficiary.