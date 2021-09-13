Lil Nas X’s “Montero” Wins Video Of The Year At The 2021 MTV VMAs

MTV held its annual Video Music Awards last night from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. Lil Nas X was one of the night’s big winners.

The openly gay entertainer tied BTS and Olivia Rodrigo for the most wins at this year’s ceremony with three trophies each. Video Of The Year was awarded to Lil Nas X for his controversial “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” visuals.

“Montero” beat out Cardi B’s “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Khaled’s “Popstar” featuring Drake, Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA, Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits,” and The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” for the VOTY honor.

Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” also won Best Direction and Best Visual Effects. Justin Bieber won Artist of the Year, and Olivia Rodrigo won Best New Artist. Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” was named Song Of The Year.

Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open” won Best R&B. Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More” took home Best Collaboration. Travis Scott received a surprising win in the Best Hip Hop category for “Franchise” featuring M.I.A. and Young Thug.

In addition to accepting his VMA for Video Of The Year, Lil Nas X also hit the stage on the show. The Georgia-bred rhymer performed “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).” He was also joined by Jack Harlow for a performance of “Industry Baby.”