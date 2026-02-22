Lil Poppa Memorial Shooting Sends Four To The Hospital In Jacksonville

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Four people were wounded when gunfire erupted at a memorial gathering for Jacksonville rapper Lil Poppa early Sunday morning (February 22).

Jacksonville police are searching for a suspect after 12 to 15 shots rang out at the intersection of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard and Jessie Street just after midnight.

The victims included two women, ages 34 and 39, and two men, ages 37 and 43, according to police reports.

One woman was found at the scene and transported to a nearby hospital, while the three other victims drove themselves to medical facilities for treatment.

Community members confirmed the gathering was organized to remember Lil Poppa, the Jacksonville native who died at 25 in Atlanta earlier this week.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Lil Poppa’s death a suicide by gunshot wound to the head. The rapper had signed with Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group in 2022 and released popular tracks, including “Love & War” and “Mind Over Matter,” before his death.

“We are stunned and devastated by the loss of our beloved family member, Janarious’ Lil Poppa’ Wheeler,” Yo Gotti’s label, CMG, wrote in a statement. “Poppa was more than a talented artist—he was an ambitious young man with depth beyond his years and endless potential. Our love for him knew no bounds. He was one of those rare artists who thoughtfully poured his pain, growth and truth into his art. His passion and authenticity connected and inspired fans from all walks of life.”

Lil Poppa had released his final single, “Out of Town Bae,” just days before his death, adding to a catalog that included projects like “Almost Normal Again” and “HAPPY TEARS.

The rapper had accumulated nearly one million Instagram followers and more than 600,000 monthly Spotify listeners.

The shooting investigation at Lil Poppa’s memorial remains active as Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office detectives search for suspects and witnesses.

Police have not released a description of the shooter or potential motives for the violence that interrupted the memorial gathering.